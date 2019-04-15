<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that one of its personnel, Corporal Meshach Komo, died in a parachuting incident.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made the confirmation on Sunday shortly after the incident.

According to him, Komo died while on training in Kaduna State.

In his reaction, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, condoled with the family of the airman over his death.

The air chief also prayed to God to grant the soul of the late corporal eternal rest.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is sad to announce the passing of one of its airmen, Corporal Meshach Iliya Komo, who died in Kaduna today, 14 April 2019, in a parachuting accident during recurrency training.”

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, the CAS, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late airman over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest,” it added.