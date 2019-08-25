<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its fighter jets have again destroyed more strongholds of the Boko Haram terrorists and killed scores of their fighters at Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who made this known said: “Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been neutralized and their hideout destroyed at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. This was achieved yesterday, 23 August 2019, in devastating airstrikes conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as part of missions in the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3. “The target was designated for attack based on credible intelligence reports, which were further corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that established the settlement as a major hub of BHT activities.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed 2 Alpha Jets to attack the target area. The airstrikes were synchronized for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the BHT hideout and killing several of their fighters, as captured in the Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) footage. “The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast”.