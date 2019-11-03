<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Fighter planes of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out the airstrikes between Friday and Saturday, leading to the death of some ISWAP fighters.

According to Daramola, the attack follows intelligence reports that the insurgents were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks on security forces.

He noted that the airstrike on Friday was initiated after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, on confirmatory reconnaissance mission spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

The NAF spokesman said, “Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilise the vehicles.

“Similarly, a follow-up attack was executed on 2 November after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

“This occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of some of their fighters,” he added.

NAF, according to the air commodore, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North-east while operating in concert with surface forces.