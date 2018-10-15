



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF), fighting the counter-insurgency war in the North East have killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their strongholds at Bogum in Northern Borno State.

Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known, in a statement said, “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has decimated a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) hideout and neutralized several terrorists at Bogum in Northern Borno State.

“The attack was carried out on 14 October 2018, after intelligence reports indicated significant BHT activities within the settlement.

“The ATF scrambled two Mi-35 Helicopter Gunships to engage and destroy the identified BHT positions in the village.

“Overhead the target, the concentration areas of the BHTs were attacked in successive waves by the helicopters with direct hits recorded on the targets, leading to the neutralization of several BHTs.

“The few surviving BHTs were tracked and mopped up in subsequent follow on attacks.

“The NAF, working in concert with surface forces, will sustain the tempo of operations with a view to destroying all remnants of the terrorists on the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno,” the statement said.