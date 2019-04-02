<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has significantly degraded an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideout in Northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the operation was conducted on Monday.

Daramola said the ATF also neutralised some of the ISWAP leaders and fighters at Magari on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

He explained that this was accomplished in an air interdiction mission conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating that some senior ISWAP leaders had arrived the settlement along with some of their fighters.

”Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted over the weekend confirmed increased level of human activities in the settlement with a prominent ISWAP flag observed near two compounds in the settlement indicating the presence of high level leaders of the Sect.

“Accordingly, two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, supported by an ISR platform, were dispatched to attack the identified compounds within the settlement.

”Overhead the target area, some terrorists were observed in the vicinity of the compounds.

”The bombs from the two Alpha Jets recorded direct hits on the target compounds resulting in destruction of several structures, which were seen engulfed in flames.

”Several of the terrorists were also neutralised in the process,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North East.