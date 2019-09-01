<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Task Force (ATF), working under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed more terrorists camps and killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists at Yuwe ‘C’ in Borno State.

Director Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said “Th Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in air strikes conducted yesterday, 31 August 2019, at Yuwe ‘C’ in Borno State. The air raid was executed in continuation of Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, established that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the BHTs.

“The ATF therefore detailed 2 Alpha Jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area. As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several BHTs were seen attempting to flee while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.

“The jets took turns attacking the target, scoring crucial hits on the hideout leading to the neutralization of several BHT fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast”.