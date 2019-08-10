<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) on counterinsurgency operations in the North East has destroyed a command and control centre belonging to Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWA) at Dusula on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said:

“In a renewed offensive aimed at further eliminating remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists (BHT/ISWAP) in the Northeast of Nigeria, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has launched Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 which targets some identified terrorists’ positions in Borno State. In furtherance of the operation, the ATF yesterday, 9 August 2019, successfully destroyed a BHT Command and Control Centre at Dusula on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

“The operation was executed after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the Command Centre with its solar panels, communications equipment and other facilities.

“The 3 Alpha Jets dispatched by the ATF engaged the location in multiple passes, recording accurate hits on the target area. The structures housing the Command Centre were completely destroyed by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralized. The few surviving terrorists, who were seen attempting to flee the area, were taken out by follow on attacks.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.”