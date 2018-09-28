The Nigerian Air Force says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed Boko Haram hideout at a settlement known as Bakassi near Daban Masara on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the operation was carried out on Wednesday.

Daramola stated that the attack at Bakassi followed days of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He noted that “the attack at Bakassi was carried out on Sept.26, following days of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of a group of buildings and makeshift shelters in the settlement that were being used by terrorists as Tactical Headquarters from where they launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

“Accordingly, the location was attacked by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft leading to damage of some of the structures and neutralization of several terrorists.”

He also said that the ATF, in close coordination with troops of 145 Battalion Nigerian Army (NA), repelled a Boko Haram attack at Gashigar.

”Also, later in the evening on Sept.26, the ATF received intelligence report that a group of the insurgents in several gun trucks and on motorcycles were advancing for an attack on own troops position at Gashigar.

“Consequently, a fighter jet and helicopter gunship supported by an ISR platform, were scrambled to the location.

“The aircraft, in coordination with ground troops, intercepted and destroyed some of the gun trucks and motorcycles and neutralised some terrorists at the outskirts of the town.”

He added that helicopter gunship subsequently carried out several follow-up attack passes and continued to engage fleeing terrorists.

He said that NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the momentum of operations with a view to destroying vestiges of the insurgents in the fringes of Lake Chad and other areas in Northern Borno