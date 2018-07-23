The Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), AVM Cletus Udeagulu, said on Monday that the institute would soon commence degree programmes in aerospace and defence engineering.

The Commandant said at a pre-convocation press conference of the institute coming up on July 27, that the school plans to transform into “a world class institution and first choice for study of aerospace and defence engineering.’’

Udeagulu said that the institution would be graduating students with National Diploma, Higher National Diploma and Postgraduate Diplomas in various disciplines during the 47th convocation ceremony.

“I am delighted to inform you that on December 5th 2017, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, assented to the bill upgrading the institute to a degree awarding university.

“In essence, AFIT will now also award BEng and MSc degrees in addition to Certificates and National Diplomas”, he said.

The commandant added that the institution would mount a new course in Aerospace Engineering at first degree and MSc level to reflect its current status as a University.

He reeled out some of the strides recorded by AFIT in Research and Development including its successful launch of the experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle codenamed AMEBO.

“Not resting on our oars, there are five staff and students led projects which will be displayed at the convocation ground.

“They are the Sun Tracker, Rocket Launcher Tester, Shock Absorber, Constructed Surveillance Airship and Fabricated Hexacopter”, he added.

Meanwhile, Nkemdilim Ofodile, the team leader of engineers that fabricated the Hexacopter said the device was 100% manufactured by the institute with few imported materials.

She explained that the Hexacopter would be used for aerial surveillance and can go as high as 400m altitude and cover 40 kilometers in 40 minutes.