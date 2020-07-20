



The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday released the findings of the preliminary report of an investigation into the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile with the conclusion that there was no truth on allegations of foul play regarding her death.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who addressed the media on the preliminary findings said three of her classmates in a KIA Cereto saloon car that hit her along Mando area of Kaduna, will be handed over to the Police for further investigation and they will be charged to the civil court thereafter.





He said Flying Officer Tolulope died of blunt forced trauma to the head and significant bleeding because she hit her head on the pavement of the road and the car also climbed part of her body.

He said there was no trace of alcohol or psychotropic substance on the blood of the school mates in the car after they were subjected to a medical test to ascertain their state of mind.

He noted further that the three classmates all hail from Kogi state and were secondary mates.