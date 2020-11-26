No fewer than 2,000 vulnerable civilians are expected to benefit from the two-day medical outreach programme organised by the Nigeria Air Force in Osun.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Operations, AVM Charles Ohwo, said that the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise made by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to providing free healthcare to the less-privileged in the society.

Ohwo, who spoke at the flag-off of the programme on Thursday at Ipetu-Ijesa in Oriade Local Government area of Osun, disclosed that more than 10,000 people had benefitted from similar free programme in Bauchi, Gombe and Owerri, among others.

According to him, “It is expected that more than 2,000 members of the host community will benefit from this outreach which is designed primarily to reach out to the people who might not be able to afford quality medical care.

“Our team will be visiting other states to ensure that this good gesture by NAF is extended to the less-privileged and vulnerable individuals across the country.”

Ohwo, however, called on stakeholders in the health sector to create more awareness for cancer and regular medical checkups.

He also thanked the chief of the air staff for his dynamic and visionary leadership and for taking the Nigerian Air Force to an enviable height.





In his remarks, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola commended NAF for providing medical care for the less-privileged in the society.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Oyetola said the programme was an evidence of remarkable strides that NAF continued to make in touching the lives of their host communities across the country.

“We in the political sphere have watched with appreciation as the Nigerian Air Force has taken the fore front of tackling various security challenges and providing medical care for the civilians.

“The civil-military relationship is also being noticed through various humanitarian aid operations in all the zones of the country,” the governor said.

He also commended the visionary leadership of Abubakar and his outstanding diligence, determination and dedication in the discharge of his duties.

Oyetola urged the host communities to avail themselves of the opportunity of the medical outreach to do check-up, adding that it would be of immense benefit to them.

Newsmen report that free drugs will also be provided for the residents after carrying out necessary tests on them.

Newsmen also report that medical experts are expected to deliver lectures on cancer and other health related diseases during the programme.