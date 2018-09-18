The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has commenced aerial display of its fighter aircraft in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of its activities to mark the country’s 58th Independence Day celebration on October 1.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said NAF’s fighter aircraft would be flying at low level during the rehearsals.

He also said that there would be an increase in the movement of NAF aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory beginning Monday 17 till October, 2, 2018 as pilots commence rehearsals for the occasion.

NAF will carry out aerial display as part of Nigeria’s 58th Anniversary Celebration. Hence, NAF aircraft would be flying at low level within Abuja during the rehearsals from now till 2 Oct 2018. Members of the public are advised not to panic but go about their normal businesses. pic.twitter.com/WQMtPDJDqm — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) September 17, 2018

The NAF, therefore, advised the public not to panic and go about their legitimate businesses.

