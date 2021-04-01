



An Alpha-Jet of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has gone missing in Boko Haram troubled Borno State

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, announced in a statement early on Thursday, that the aircraft lost radar contact during a routine mission on Wednesday evening.

The aircraft was supporting ground troops in a counterinsurgency operation targeting insurgents that have troubled the northeast region since 2009.





“Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy,” Gabkwet said.

A search and rescue operation has commenced for the missing fighter jet.

Seven personnel of the Force died in February when an aircraft crashed in Abuja after reporting engine failure.

The aircraft had been on its way to Niger State to help in the rescue efforts of school students kidnapped by bandits.