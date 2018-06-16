The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF), engaged in the ongoing counter-insurgency war in the North East, have killed many Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, who made this known in a statement, said that an aircraft deployed for the operation after intelligence report of presence of some terrorists in some locations in the state, successfully neutralised the terrorists at Parisu and Takwala communities in Borno State.

Adesanya, in the statement said , “Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday, 15 June 2018, successfully neutralized some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Parisu and Takwala, both in Borno State.

“The mission followed the discovery, by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, of activities of BHTs in the 2 locations. Consequently, the ATF detailed 2 NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, armed with rockets and cannons, to interdict the locations.

“Overhead the objective, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the objectives with rockets and cannons.

“At the end of the mission, it was observed that the attack platforms successfully engaged the remnants of the terrorists hibernating within the settlements and consequently neutralized them.

“The NAF will continue to deploy its platforms to conduct intensive ISR missions aimed at discovering the locations of possible remnants of BHTs in the entire Northeast,” the statement said.