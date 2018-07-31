The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has successfully conducted a massive attack on Tongule village in Borno.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday issued in Abuja, said that the operation was conducted on Sunday.

Adesanya said that Tongule village is 9km South West of Dikwa in Borno.

“The successful air strikes were sequel to a credible intelligence that several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) were massing up at the location, having occupied the entire village.

“Consequently, the mission was immediately planned and executed to prevent the BHTs from carrying out attacks against troops’ locations in the general area.

“Upon receiving the intelligence, the ATF NAF Alpha Jet aircraft and Mi-35M helicopter gunships subsequently attacked structures occupied by BHT elements in the location with bombs rockets and canons, in quick succession.

“As a result of the air strikes, several BHTs were neutralised in the village while a few survivors, seen fleeing the location, were taken out in subsequent follow-up attacks,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that there was also intensive damage to the settlement as captured by the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform.