The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of 107 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Air Force (NAF), a statement by Wing Cdr. Bassey Okon, Acting Deputy Director for Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF headquarters, said on Friday in Abuja.

According to Okon, the affected senior officers comprise 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains who were promoted to the rank of Air Commodores.

Also, 27 Wing Commanders were promoted to the rank of Group Captain and 33 Squadron Leaders were promoted to the rank of Wing Commanders.

Those promoted to the rank of AVM include: Air Commodore Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami and Kabir Umar.

Others are: Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.





Among those promoted from the rank of Group Capt. to Air Commodore are: Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Commodore include: David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of NAF, heartily congratulates them, the statement said, stressing, however, that the should see their elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves toward more effective and efficient service delivery.

The newly promoted senior officers are expected to be decorated with their new ranks at a date to be announced.