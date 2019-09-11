<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed two ammunition–laden gun trucks in Northern Borno, belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Daramola said the trucks were destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

He explained that the NAF’s Alpha Jet aircraft on reconnaissance mission along the Gudumbali-Zari-Garunda axis spotted the ISWAP gun trucks emerging from Jumaacheri settlement heading towards Garunda.

“The attack aircraft tracked the two gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into foliage.

“The aircraft engaged one of the gun trucks which is camouflaged under a tree, in successive passes scoring accurate hits leading to the neutralisation of some of the ISWAP occupants.

“The gun truck was later seen engulfed in flames as a result of multiple mini-explosions of the on-board ammunition.

“The other gun truck was also tracked and immobilised after its occupants had abandoned it under another tree in the area,’’ he said.

Daramola said the air force, operating in concert with ground forces would sustain its operations against the terrorists.