The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed some facilities at an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout at Kusuma on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

The NAF said the operation was executed through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Daramola explained that the air strike was conducted on the heels of credible intelligence reports.

He said the report indicates that a cluster of compounds within the settlement were being used to house some ISWAP leaders along with their supplies.

“Accordingly, after confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), the ATF detailed its attack aircraft to engage the location leading to the destruction of the designated structures, some were engulfed in flames,’’ he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle-space in the North East for effective conduct of further ground and air operations.