The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) said on Thursday that its Air Task Force (ATF) unit of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another major success in the sustained air offensive against terrorists’ targets in the North East.

The air raid was carried out on Wednesday when NAF aircraft, detailed by the ATF, destroyed a major Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Logistics Base and Training Camp at Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said, “The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

“The strike was executed after credible intelligence reports had established that a section of the settlement was serving as a training camp for the terrorists, while some buildings within the camp were being used to store their fuel, arms, and ammunition as well as other logistics supplies.

“The pre-attack surveillance showed scores of fighters attempting to flee the location upon hearing the sound of the attack aircraft.

“They were engaged by the attack aircraft in successive passes, neutralizing many of them. “The terrorists’ logistics supply store, which was also hit, was seen engulfed in flames due to the raid. “