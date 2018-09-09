The Nigerian Air Force, yesterday, said it has destroyed structures and ammunition depot of the Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said the Air Task Force also destroyed the terrorists’ equipment at Alafa Yagayaga in Sambisa Forest as well as a suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ ammunition depot in Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno State.

“The air strikes against Boko Haram terrorists at Alafa Yagayaga were targeted at structures within the settlement that had been identified via previous Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to be rendezvous (RV) points for the insurgents,”t he statement said.

“Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft and helicopter gunships were detailed to carry out air interdiction on the locations, while the NAF ISR aircraft conducted Battle Damage Assessment (BDA). The attack platforms acquired the targets and took turns to attack the location, destroying the structures and killing most of the BHTs in the process.

“The few surviving Boko Haram terrorists, seen fleeing the area, were strafed and neutralized by the helicopter gunships.”