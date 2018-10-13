



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a boko haram training camp in Malkonory, and one of the group’s vehicle near Tumbun Rego, in Northern Borno State.

The director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the attack on the training camp was carried out on October 11, 2018, following credible intelligence reports indicating that several structures, cleverly camouflaged under thick vegetation in the settlement, were being used to harbour and train the terrorists.

He said Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform subsequently confirmed features such as training dummies and trenches along with a large number of adult males within the camp.

He noted that ATF detailed NAF Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the camp in successive strikes, resulting in the destruction of many of the structures and killing of many Terrorists.

Similarly, following another intelligence reports indicating the presence of boko haram vehicles on the move around Matari Village along the Metele-Kangarawa-Tumbun Rego axis on October 9, 2018, a NAF ISR platform was detailed to reconnoiter the area and subsequently spotted one of the vehicles, a gun truck, along the road heading towards Tumbun Rego.

He added that an Alpha Jet aircraft was scrambled to attack the vehicle, leading to the destruction of the gun truck.