The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered the immediate deployment of its newly reactivated Mi-35P helicopter gunship (NAF 530) to Plateau State.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement read: ”Following the re-induction of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35P Helicopter Gunship (NAF 530) into service in Port Harcourt on April 17, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has ordered its immediate deployment to Jos, Plateau to support Internal Security Operations under the auspices of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

“Another Mi-35P (NAF 531) has also been redeployed to Abuja to support Internal Security Operations in Nasarawa State.

”The two aircraft and their crews have already commenced operations at their new locations.”

He added that the deployment of the helicopters was to hasten restoration of peace and security to the affected areas.