



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it had deployed an EC-135 helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Daramola said NAF also deployed an additional detachment of Regiment Personnel to Plateau in support of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that recently erupted in the state and restoring normalcy.

”The deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the helicopter would conduct air support missions in close coordination with surface forces of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

”Meanwhile, NAF L-39 fighter aircraft, operating from Kano, have commenced armed reconnaissance missions over known flash points within the State,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that other NAF air assets were also available at other nearby airfields to provide additional support to hasten the process of restoring normalcy in the state.