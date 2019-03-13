



The Nigerian Air Force on Wednesday said it has intensified its aerial surveillance and patrol on flashpoints within Kaduna and Abuja highway to frustrate the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers.

Its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement that the patrol was a follow up to the exercise “Show of Force” conducted by the NAF in February to send warnings to the criminals that the military is ready for them.

Air Commodore Daramola said :”In continuation of efforts to enhance security in Kaduna State and its environs, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), working with other security agencies, has intensified aerial surveillance over identified hotspots and flashpoints in the State while sustaining its air patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

“Some of the areas covered in the surveillance missions include Gonin Gora, Kajuru, Kujama, Kasuwar Maganin and surrounding settlements.

“The air patrols, on the other hand, are focused on portions of Abuja-Kaduna Highway, which had hitherto been susceptible to the activities of armed robbers and kidnappers.

“It may be recalled that the NAF conducted a “Show of Force” Exercise in Katari village, one of the identified criminal hotspots along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, on 9 February 2019.

”The exercise, which combined aerial and ground operations by NAF Special Forces (SF) and Regiment personnel, sent a stern warning signal to criminal elements, that the NAF and other security agencies are ready to engage them both from the air and on ground to frustrate their nefarious activities.

“The NAF will sustain its aerial surveillance, coupled with armed vehicular patrols, along the Highway, Rail Line and other areas in the State to ensure security of citizens as well as safe travels for law-abiding commuters.”