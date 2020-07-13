



The Commander of 303 Medium Airlift Group, Ilorin, Air Commodore I. V. Ajiboye, has called on the university community for technological solution that would give the armed forces an advantage in the fight against insurgency.

Ajiboye gave the task when he visited the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, on Monday in Ilorin.

Ajiboye said that the Nigerian military was open to collaboration with the university community to help the armed forces in that.

He said that there was pressure on Unilorin to admit more students due to the security challenges in the north eastern part of the country.

He explained that most admission seekers who would have otherwise schooled in the North-East region now seek admission at Unilorin.

Ajiboye added that the influx of admission seekers to the institution might have put enormous pressure on the university’s infrastructure.

“Many persons have benefitted tremendously from this institution, and I am particularly grateful for the role education is playing in my career advancement.





“The university workers, especially the lecturers, are the ones who have paid the price to ensure we are well taught,” he said.

He called for the deepening of the existing relationship between the university and the Air Force Base in Kwara.

Responding, the vice-chancellor assured the commander that the cooperation between the Nigerian Air Force and the university would be sustained and advanced.

Abdulkareem said that the institution had become a citadel of learning for the Nigerian Armed Forces in general as military personnel from across the country come to Unilorin for various military-related courses.

Abdulkareem promised that the departments for research would be mobilised to find solutions that would give the military advantage in its duty to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

“As my predecessors have done, I will also do everything to ensure we continue to have a cordial relationship,” he said.