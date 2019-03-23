<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged newly decorated Air Warrant Officers (AWOs) to continue being diligent in the discharge of their duties.

Abubakar also urged the AWOs to brace up for the challenges ahead especially in the collective resolve to reposition the NAF and secure Nigeria and Nigerians.

NAF’s spokeman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Friday said Abubakar made the call when he decorated six newly promoted Air Warrant Officers (AWOs) in Abuja.

The ceremony took place at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters as part of the CAS’ First Quarter Meeting with AWOs and Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs).

The new AWOs are; Emmanuel Abochi, Kabiru Hassan, Muhammed Abubakar, Sherrif Musa, Friday Bassey and Olaoluwa Olatunji.

Abubakar urged the new AWOs to continue to apply their skills, experience, commitment and time whenever and wherever demanded.

He said that their promotion was based on their invaluable contributions to the development of the NAF over the years, both within their areas of specialisation and in the general operations of the Service.

The air chief said that the promotion was also premised on the resolve of the NAF to consistently reward excellence.

The rank of AWO is the pinnacle of the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) cadre in the NAF, with only a select and deserving few being able to attain it before retirement.

The rank comes with tremendous prestige and responsibility as well as peculiar benefits while in Service as well as upon retirement.

“Some of these benefits include the provision of a brand new Toyota Hilux Utility Vehicle, along with a driver and an orderly while in Service; the AWOs retain the vehicles upon retirement.”