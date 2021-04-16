



The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has said the Nigerian military will win the war on insecurity in the North-East and other parts of the country.

Amao said this when he received the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Nigerian Airforce Headquarters in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Gabriel Odu for NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

According to the statement, “Air Marshal Oladayo Amao believes that with the professional competence of the air servicemen and women, and well-boosted morale, the terrorists and their kind will be brought to their knees.

“CAS said the NAF is willing to collaborate with Nigerian Professionals in diaspora in relevant fields as it is imperative to tap into the enormous skills of Nigerians all over the world particularly in the area of technology transfer.





“Air Marshal Amao also commended the NIDCOM boss for her passionate and relentless desire to see that the Nigerian diaspora with such enormous resources, skills, talents and global exposure is leveraged for National Development.

“Amao further assured of maximum support to ensure that Airforce Officers get the best professional training abroad, including those provided by Nigerian diaspora professionals in that field.

“The NIDCOM boss used the ambience of the visit to extend her condolences to the Nigerian Airforce on the loss of officers and men in the course of tackling the security challenges in the country.

“Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa also applauded the Nigerian Airforce for their intervention in bringing back stranded Nigerians in the Diaspora, particularly from neighbouring African countries.”

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the NIDCOM boss held ahead of the proposed Diaspora Defence and Security Conference.