<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Saturday implored Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel to maintain good civil-military relations in order not to put the Force in disrepute.

Abubakar made the call during the inauguration of renovated four blocks of one-bedroom flat at the second officers’ transit quarters at NAF base in Kaduna.

“I implore all of you to maintain good civil-military relations in order not to put the Service in disrepute, ” Abubakar said.

The NAF chief was represented at the event by the Air Officer Commanding, (AOC), Air Training Command, Kaduna, AVM Muhammad Sulaiman.

Abubakar said the renovation of the quarters was a fulfillment of his earlier promise to build new residential houses and renovate existing ones for personal, to enhance their professional competence.

He also said that providing new infrastructure for personnel was a goal set by the force in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Abubakar said the NAF had prioritised the provision of good quality living accommodation for married and single personnel.

“Let me, therefore, register my profound gratitude on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the air force and our families and pledge our continued unalloyed loyalty.,” the NAF chief added.

He said the Force had continued to bombard logistics strongholds of Boko Haram fighters in the North-East and destroying their camps along the fringes of Lake Chad.

“The Federal Government is giving full backing to the military operations as appreciable successes have been recorded.,” he stated.