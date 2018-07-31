The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has disclosed that bandits attacking Zamfara State and others are being funded by politicians.

He spoke in Bauchi weekend while commissioning Small Arms Shooting Range and personnel quarters at the Air Force Base.

“Some of these groups are being funded, supported and encouraged by certain unpatriotic Nigerians for self-centred political interests,” he said.

He said air operations in Zamfara and other places were being carefully organized, adding that personnel and assets would soon be deployed to support, “Operation Sharan Daji”.

He said the NAF had deployed about 1,000 special forces and supported other security agencies against threats.

The Chief of Air Staff said 12 super aircraft were also expected to arrive from the United States.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed Abubakar said his administration was planning to hand over Lame Bura Forest to the Air Force to establish an air range for its fighter aircraft pilots.