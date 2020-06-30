



The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, has commissioned a two blocks of single officer’s quarters at the 305 Special Mobility Group on Tuesday in Calabar.

Abubakar, who was represented at the occasion by AVM Mohammed Yakubu, the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force, said the welfare of their personnel was very critical to the growth of the force.

Abubakar said that when personnel are well cared for with good accommodation, they are more likely to do their job better.

According to him, other projects were ongoing in the Command for Airmen, adding that in the coming weeks, they would also be inaugurated and put to use.

“We are in Calabar today to commission the officers quarters for our men as part of the effort to boast their morale and dedication to their statutory duties.

“You all are aware of our ongoing air operations at various locations in the Northern part of the country.

“We have been in hot pursuit of the remnant of the Boko Haram elements and armed bandits who have taken it upon themselves to ravage the peace and security of our country.

“The 305 Special Mobility Group was established to surveil and secure the southern axis of the Nigerian airspace, continuing from the point where the area of responsibility of the 115 Special Operations Group Portharcourt terminates.





“The operational service of your aircraft, the super puma helicopter, is required more at the North-east axis where the operations are more dire,” he said.

He explained that the Nigerian Air Force was doing its best to have another aircraft domiciled in Calabar for necessary air operations.

The CAS said that in the interim, the 115 Special Operations Group in Portharcourt will continue to extend air support to Calabar accordingly.

He noted that the Calabar command was in a fairly peaceful environment compared to other geo-political zones like the North east where intensive air operations are being conducted.

He urged the personnel of the command in Calabar to be vigilant and alert to emerging security threats from kidnappers and armed robbers.

Speaking, the Commander of 305 Special Mobility Group Calabar, Group Capt. Abraham Sule, said the command took a new face after the CAS visit in November 2019.

Sule said that various projects have been completed and inaugurated within the period under review, adding that the personnel were happy with the development.

He described the projects as a huge source of motivation to the command, saying that the CAS had demonstrated fatherly commitment to the personnel of the command.