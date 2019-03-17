



The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, on Sunday in Lagos described qualitative education as the foundation of human capital development in any society.

The Air Force chief made the remark during the launch of a book titled, “The Great Citadel (A Youth Empowering Thriller Novel)”, written by a Wing Commander with Nigerian Air Force, Anslem Osasuyi.

According to Sadiq, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal AbdulGaniyu Adebisi, education is a key factor in any form of societal advancement and innovation.

“It is my hope that this book would be contribute to revamping the fast eroding core values of hard work, perseverance and quest for excellence among our youths.

“It is also hoped that the success of this would encourage more literacy intellectual pursuit among Nigerians from different walks of life, particularly our wards, officers and airmen of the Nigerian Air Force,” Sadiq said.

Earlier, the author said that the book would help prepare youths in school psychologically and emotionally for learning.

“You need not take stimulants or use drugs to study; we need to prepare our youths to stay away from drugs,” Osasuyi said.

The University of Benin alumni emphasised the need for students to go for guidance and counselling in school for emotional and psychological support.

“Most of graduates today had no idea there was guidance and counselling department in their school,” he said.

The author expressed the hope that the initiative would encourage many other budding authors to pick up the challenge and weather the storm.

“We are all familiar with the saying that if you want to hide something from a black man, put it in a book. I believe by this effort and several others like it, this negative narrative will soon change,” Osasuyi added.