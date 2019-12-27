<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, has commended officers and men of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for sustaining the tempo of operation in the fight against insurgents in North East.

Mr Abubakar gave the commendation on Thursday in Yola during a feast organised for personnel of NAF Base in Yola to mark Christmas and Boxing Day.

Represented by the Air Task Force Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Precious Amadi, the CAS urged the troop to redouble their efforts to completely rid the North-east of terrorists.

“I must commend the command in Yola for their effort in ensuring that activities of the unit in Yola are running smoothly and tempo of operation being maintained.

“NAF and the country at large appreciate your effort at restoring normalcy and peaceful coexistence in North -ast, especially in Adamawa,” Mr Abubakar said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the needed resources to carry out their assigned duties, the CAS tasked the personnel to show appreciation by remaining discipline and exhibiting the highest level of professionalism.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Bashir, lauded the role of NAF in restoring peace and security in Adamawa.

The governor assured him of the state government’s commitment to work with NAF and other security agencies to sustain the tempo.