



The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has assured of infrastructure uplift in all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) formations across the country.

Amao said this while addressing officers and airmen of the NAF Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, during a familiarization visit to the Command, on Wednesday.

The CAS said that the challenges and welfare of the officers and airmen would be given “due attention and priority to further boost your morale’’.

According to him, I want to thank you for being able to contain the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB); while keeping the level of insecurity low.

“We have been given a mandate by the President to tackle all forms of security challenges in the country.

“We are to ensure that Nigerians return to their livelihoods without fear or favour; that the farmer can go back to his farm and herdsmen carrying out their activities in a secured environment.





“We bring back lasting peace among Nigerians notwithstanding the socio-economic activities they engage in,’’ he said.

The NAF boss also urged officers and airmen to always work in synergy with other sister security agencies, in order to achieve faster and better results.

“Synergy is what we are talking about now and we must cultivate the habit of seeing other sister security agencies as partners in progress.

“We must work as one. An army man is equal and having same responsibility as an air force man or the naval man; which overall objective of them all is how to check security challenges.’’ he said.

The CAS inspected and received briefing on the permanent site of the GTC Command in Enugu; helicopters and helicopter hangers and NAF Base and its health facility.

Other places inspected and received briefing on included; NAF property in Forest Street, Enugu, and residential quarters wing at the temporary site of the GTC Command.