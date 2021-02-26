



Nigerian military troops have killed an unspecified number of bandits in numerous air raids conducted in Kaduna State communities over the past two days.

The bandits were killed in air missions across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state, according to security reports by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Three bandits were killed in Maidaro while traveling along a river line on motorcycles before trying to hide from troops, before more were killed in Gwari after they were sighted with herds of cattle.

More bandits with herds of cattle were also killed four kilometres south of Kampanin Doka.

Troops on armed reconnaissance missions in Maidaro and Sarari, both in Giwa LGA, also killed two separate gangs of bandits sighted with large herds of cattle.





Recon missions were also carried out in numerous areas of the state where no threats were reported.

Aruwan had reported earlier this week that bandits killed 18 people in two communities in the latest spate of attacks in the state.

The sequence of attacks was carried out on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region, with over 100 people killed in numerous communities since January, 90 of them killed in February alone.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, February 25 to brief him on insecurity in his state.

Armed groups have over the course of the past week kidnapped over 300 students from two schools in Niger and Zamfara, both states that share boundaries with Kaduna.