The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has neutralised several terrorists and obliterated a major tactical command centre of insurgents operating in Sambisa Forest in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Monday.

‘’The operation, which led to the obliteration of a major tactical command centre as well as the neutralisation of several terrorists, was executed on June 10, after persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions,’’ he said.

Daramola said the ISR missions led to the identification of a compound within Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest that was being used by the terrorists as a command post.

‘’Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

‘’Overhead the vicinity of interest, the target compound was spotted with heavy presence of terrorists.

‘’The Alpha Jet attacked the location in successive passes scoring accurate hits on the target, leading to the obliteration of the tactical command centre and neutralisation of several BHT fighters,’’ he said.

The spokesman said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.