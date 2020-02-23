<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Some key Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders have been killed by airstrikes at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno State.

A statement by the Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, on Saturday, said the strikes were conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake 3.

He explained that based on credible intelligence reports indicating that some key ISWAP leaders had assembled for simultaneous meetings on Thursday; attack aircraft were dispatched to engage the locations, damaging the meeting venues and killing the terrorists.





"The latest of these was achieved on 20 February 2020 in attacks conducted at Jubillaram and Alinwa in the Northern part of Borno State, where some key Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders were neutralized as they assembled for meetings at the 2 locations.

The Air Force spokesman stated that both land and air forces will sustain its campaign against terrorists in the North East.