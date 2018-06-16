The Nigerian air force says it has killed some Boko Haram insurgents at Parisu and Takwala, both in Borno state.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday that the operation was conducted on Friday through air strikes.

“The mission followed the discovery, by NAF Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, of activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the two locations,” he said.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed two NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, armed with rockets and cannons, to interdict the locations.

“Overhead the objective, the NAF fighter aircraft acquired and attacked the objectives with rockets and cannons.

“At the end of the mission, it was observed that the attack platforms successfully engaged the remnants of the terrorists hibernating within the settlements and consequently neutralised them.”

Adesanya said the air force would continue to deploy its platforms to locate the insurgents’ locations in various parts of the north-east.