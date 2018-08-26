The Nigerian Air Force says it has killed 30 suspected bandits and destroyed their hideouts in Zamfara State, following several air strikes.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya, on Saturday successfully executed air strikes that destroyed more armed bandit camps in Daji Bawar and Sunke villages in Zamfara State.

“The strikes were planned on the heels of intelligence reports indicating that some bandits who had survived the intensive air assaults on their various hideouts in Zamfara state had relocated to Anka Local Government Area.

“ATF embarked on intensive Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions to confirm the exact location of the new camps.

“The criminal elements were observed to have pitched there tents at Daji Bawar and Sunke villages”, the statement said.

Daramola noted that the ATF launched by the Air Force coordinated the air strikes on the camps in the two villages with a force package of two attack helicopters.

“They were engaged leading to the destruction of the camps and their means of transport while scores of them were killed.

“Troops of sector 3 operation Sharan Daji later confirmed that over 30 armed bandits were neutralized while many others suffered injuries”.

He further stated that the ATF would continue to dominate the area to ensure normalcy returns to the area and other parts of the state.