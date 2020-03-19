<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Air Force has acquired 22 new aircraft in the last four and half years, with another 16 due for delivery soon.

Air Force Chief, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known in Ado Ekiti during a visit to Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Abubakar said the force has the capacity to ensure the security of all Nigerians.

He said the Air Force is expecting an additional Mi-17 helicopter, expected to arrive in April.

The Air Force is also expecting the delivery of three JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft and 12 Super Tucano attack aircraft. The latter would be delivered to the NAF in November and early 2022.

”The NAF, working in synergy with other security agencies, will continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure that Nigerians remain secured, wherever they live in the country”, Abubakar said.

He said that NAF, in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy thrust of ensuring the security of all Nigerians, had established 13 new units across the country in the past four and a half years or there about.

He said these included Quick Response Groups (QRGs) and Wings (QRWs) as well as Detachments at Ipetu Ijesha in Osun , Gusau in Zamfara State and Owerri in Imo.





Other units, he said, were in Daura and Katsina in Katsina State, Gembu in Taraba and Agatu in Benue as well as a Combat Search and Rescue Group (CSARG) at Kerang in Plateau.

Abubakar said he came to Ekiti to assess the site for the proposed International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport being developed by the Ekiti Government.

He said that he was excited about the Ado-Ekiti Airport project because it would further boost the ability of the NAF to project air power in the South West Zone, since the Service would be able to conduct operations from the Airport.

He said the socio-economic benefits of such a project would also have a positive impact on security as many youths would be employed and economic activities would undoubtedly receive a boost.

The Air Force Chief assured Governor Fayemi as well as the Government and people of Ekiti of the NAF’s support towards the realisation of the project

Fayemi, expressed delight to have the the CAS visit Ekiti in what he termed a historic visit.

He said that he was delighted by the promptness of Abubakar’s responses to the requests made concerning the actualisation of the Ekiti Airport Project.