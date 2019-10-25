<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Jelani Aliyu, Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), on Thursday applauded the Federal Government over moves to ensure the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill.

Aliyu made the commendation at the annual conference of Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday agreed to put Nigeria-Russia relations on a fast track to ensure the completion of partially completed and abandoned projects initiated by both countries.

Buhari’s request for the return of Russia on a government- to-government relationship for completion and commissioning of Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill was accepted by Putin.

The agreement was reached at a bilateral meeting held in Sochi on the sidelines of the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit.