The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors, old and new, who were sworn in on Wednesday to play down politics and avoid sentiments that could undermine the progress of the country.

NACOMYO, in a statement signed by its national president and national secretary general, Malam Suleiman Sani Maigoro and Alhaji Mas’ud Akintola, stressed the importance of synergy and cooperation among political leaders and critical stakeholders to good governance and socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

The organisation emphasised the need for elected public officers to fulfill their promises and put people at the centre of their deliberations and decisions.

The apex Muslim youth body decried the security challenges in the country and called on the leaders to stop politicising the issue in the interest of the citizens.

NACOMYO called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patriotism in all their undertakings as a fundamental ingredient of nation building.