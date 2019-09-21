<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National President of Nigeria Association Of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, has canvassed for more support for the private sector.

She made the call on Friday, when she led a combined delegation of three bodies to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

On the delegation were the officials of the OPSN and Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

DG NACCIMA, Iya Aliyu, also doubles as the president of Federation of West African Chambers of commerce and Industry FEWACCI and chairman of Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS).

The meeting focused on creation of a conducive environment for Nigeria’s private sector at the national and sub regional levels, effective resolution of challenges faced by OPS which include multiple taxation and infrastructure deficit.

Other areas of discuss include trade capacity building, MSMEs, Technology and infrastructure, AfCTFA, Women & Youth empowement and others President Buhari assured Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu that all her requests will be looked into.

The delegation include Mr. Faman Toure, President of Cote d’ivoire chambers of commerce, Mr. Doudou Doumbia, President Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce, Ide Udeagbala 1st deputy, Dele Oye Esq 2nd deputy, President of NASSI Mr. Vongfa, NACCIMA Patron, DG NACCIMA, DG MAN, Presidents of Abuja, Katsina, Ekiti & Oodua, Kaduna, Warri & NAWORG coordinator, NACCIMA Youth coordinator & other national officers.