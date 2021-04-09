



The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has urged the American Embassy in Nigeria to do everything possible to facilitate the Visa processing for members of the bilateral Chamber especially when it involves business trips for national growth and development.

The National President of the Chamber, Otunba Toyin Akomolafe, who spoke at the NACC’s 60th Anniversary Public virtual Lecture in Lagos, said this is imperative given the enormous benefits inherent in the natural resources of both countries to be harnessed by mutual benefit.

“Given the wobbling economy all over the world occasioned by the global pandemic, it’s expedient for embassies especially the American Embassy in Nigeria to fastrack VISAs and other protocol involved for trade experts going to America for the sole purpose of doing business, making research and other development projects for the benefits of both countries,”





Akomolafe noted that easier facilitation of visas by the US Embassy for Chamber members and other support mechanisms for growth by the US Commercial Service particularly for the SMEs in compatibility with the spirit of AGOA would go a long way to ameliorate the plights of the people particularly in food security that would be engendered by smooth trading.

He maintained that the Chamber has had its fair share of the “good, bad and ugly” brought about by the pandemic, therefore the government must frantically direct its energy towards cutting high cost of governance and putting a stop to policy summersault and consult professionals where neccssary as other world powers are doing to proffer viable and feasible solutions to the glaring challenges staring Nigeria in the face.

“We all affected by the global pandemic, nevertheless, NACC have been consistent in the drive and commitment to our mandate in line with the vision of our founding fathers. We implore every stakeholder to conscientiously keep the chamber’s flag flying no matter the vicissitudes of the operating environment,” he added.