



The National Agency for the Control of AIDS on Friday cautioned young people to avoid risky sexual behaviour, while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.

Gambo Aliyu, Director General of NACA, made the call in statement by Toyin Aderibigbe, Head, Public Relations and Protocol, NACA.

He expressed concern over unprotected sex among younger adults.

“Many impulsive decisions are made in the heat of moment such as unprotected sex which often leads to unwanted pregnancies and increased risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections including HIV/AIDS,” Mr. Aliyu said.

The director general, who decried the risk associated with having multiple sexual partners, said it could increase vulnerability to HIV among the youth population.





Mr. Aliyu said, “According to the UN Joint Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS), the difference in HIV prevalence between women and men is greatest among younger adults.”

He added, “Young women, aged 20 to 24 years, more than three times are likely to be living with HIV as young men in the same age group.”

Mr. Aliyu also explained that HIV prevalence among children of 0 to 14 years is 0.2 percent.

He reassured of the commitment of NACA to achieving HIV-free Nigeria as a demonstration of the government’s love for Nigerians.

However, the director general said that his agency was working in tandem with its goal of scaling up community efforts to provide national access to prevention, treatment, care, and support services.