The Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Sani Aliyu, says a total of 1.1 million Nigerians are currently on treatment for AIDS/HIV.

Aliyu disclosed this last Thursday in Abeokuta while fielding questions from journalists during a visit to the Ogun State Ministry of Health to assess the Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, ongoing in the state.

He said the NAIIS was being carried out in all the 36 states of the federation to get the accurate number of people suffering from the dreaded disease.

Noting that 17,000 people are on treatment for the HIV/AIDS in Ogun State, Aliyu said that after the survey NACA would have a clearer picture of people infected by the virus in the state.

He said the survey, which had covered 20 local government areas with 112 enumerated areas, had recorded 90 per cent success.

The NACA boss stressed, “Currently, there are 1.1 million Nigerians on treatment for HIV/AIDS, Ogun State provides 17, 000 of that number.After the survey, we will get the accurate figure of people infected by HIV. We are making progress, the only challenge we are experiencing is in the area of funding.”

Aliyu commended the state government for its commitment to making the programme successful, just as he thanked the Alake of Egbaland, in a separate visit, for contributing to the success of the exercise.

In his remarks, Oba Gbadebo commended NACA for its commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS, as he urged his subjects not to discriminate against persons living with the disease.“People should know that it is no longer a death sentence when they say you have HIV/AIDS unlike what t used to be. We pray for the success of the exercise.”