National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), has opened the online portal for interested candidates to register for the November/December certificate examination.

The board said the registration is primarily for private candidates who desire certification in businesses, vocational and technical fields.

Its Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, announced the registration formalities in a statement issued on Monday.

She said in the statement that the examination will commence on November 5 and end on December 7. But the biometrics and online registration, according to her will end on October 14.

The NABTEB boss encouraged candidates to seize the opportunity to embrace technical and vocational education so they could be relevant in 21st century technology driven world.