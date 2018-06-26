Registrar of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, has described the sacked chairman of its governing board, Prof. Leonard Karishima Shilgba, as a “terror and greedy” man.

She told newsmen that the man turned himself into “alpha and omega” as regards the affairs of NABTEB since March that he assumed the position of governing board chairman.

She accused him of dabbling into several areas of NABTEB operations that was totally outside his responsibilities as governing board chairman.

She said, “He intimidate and harassed my directors and other staffs for inexplicably reasons. His sack was indeed a big relief for all of us in NABTEB. We have held meetings and retreat with the minister and other senior government officials where he was were properly educated on his role.

“But deliberately or otherwise, he disregarded his responsibilities and focused on the procurement process and other financial activities of NABTEB.

“He has served me query four times in the space of four months. He was indeed a terror. But I’m happy that the Federal Government has intervened.”

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, approved the dissolution of the NABTEB governing board with immediate effect.

A statement by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sony Echono, was not explicit on the reason for the dissolution of governing board that was constituted in March.

It asked the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to champion the course of repositioning the agency for greater efficiency.

The statement, thus, nullified the purported suspension of the Registrar and four other directors.