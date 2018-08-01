The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, weekend, said, Bayelsa, Borno and Edo states were the only states where the board did not record the incidence of examination malpractices in the just concluded May/June 2018 NBC/NTC examinations.

She said the board recorded 842 cases of malpractices during the period and the offender were dealt with accordingly.

Isiugo-Abanihe who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the May/June 2018 NBC/NTC examinations in Benin City, Edo State, said out of a total of 55,480 candidates that registered for the examinations in 1,458 centres; 54,752 candidates sat for the examinations representing 98.69 per cent of the total enrollment.

She said out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examinations, 32,697 candidates scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics representing 59.72 per cent of the candidates, while a total of 45,721 candidates have five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics representing 83.51 per cent of the candidates that sat for the same examinations.

Emphasising on the feat recorded by the examination body, she said it has been able to put to rest the problem of rejection of the certificate as an entry requirements into the School of Nursing programmes while removing other obstacles leading to the acceptance of the certificates by all institutions in the country.

The NABTEB boss called on the federal government to establish at least one federal science and technical college in the remaining 16 states that do not have, adding that it is important to emphasis on the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes as veritable tools in the actualisation of its change agenda.