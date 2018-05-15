Chairman of the Governing Board, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Leonard Shilgba, says the board has adopted the whistle-blowing policy to checkmate fraud and build confidence of Nigerians in the sector.

Shilgba who disclosed this during his visit to the national headquarters of NABTEB in Benin City, Edo State said with the adoption of the whistle-blowing policy, the staff and other members of the board could easily interact, give information that will weed off corrupt workers in their midst and reward hard work .

“I know very well that the management of NABTEB has warned against increasing the fix rate for examination.They have warned but I am not everywhere but you are everywhere in quote because you have your ears to the ground. Some things that management and governing board may not hear, you hear and when you hear them and you keep quite, you are part of the problem.

“So, NABTEB governing board has an E-mail account created for all NABTEB staff to contact the governing board. Now, if information provided into that E-mail address leads to a successful output, the staff who provided the information shall be considered for a NABTEB reward,” he said.

He said the whistle blowing policy that will be operated by the board will not center on the usual five per cent as practiced by the Federal Government but will place premium on values.

“Like I said, at the federal level, they talk of money. We want to define our values. Our values go beyond money rather our values attract money. If we put our values on only money, that if I do this, you must give me five per cent, I think that is not even enough.

“There is a satisfaction that is beyond money and if you have done what is right, money is just an icing on the cake”, Shilgba stated.

Earlier, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, while welcoming the governing board members, said there is serious underproduction of artisans, craftsmen and technicians in the country today compared to those of technologists, engineers and other professionals.

She added that there is an urgent need to tackle the problems listed above through expansion of NABTEB’s assessment programmes both for its present certificate examinations as well as the Modular and Nigerian Skills Qualification Assessment.