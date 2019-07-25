<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, has unveiled prototype Digesters and Process Optimization Test Systems developed by a team of its scientists, engineers and technicians.

The invention was in fulfilment of the mandates of the Bioenergy Development Programme as intended in the government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

With the novel Test System, we can determine the biomethane content of any Biodegradable Oraganic Feedstock, BOF, in the country.

The Prototype which was developed with all sectors in mind comes in three sizes named BEGs 250L, BEGs 500L and BEGs 1000L. these are 250 liters, 500 liters and 1000 liters digesters that will meet bioenergy needs of households, and small and medium enterprises including restaurants, markets and abattoirs.

The technology has the capacity to transform BOF into valuable products such as biogas (bioenergy) and biofertilizer. The adaptation is aimed at addressing the rising need of pollution and re-use of biodegradable organic feedstock such as food and agro-related wastes, sewage sludge and municipal organic wastes.

Giving a description of the prototype, the lead inventor, Dr. Christpeace Ezebuiro, said the technology is a system that enables you move your waste and your organic material from any source, as long as it is degradable.